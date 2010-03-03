advertisement
Ben Segal – The Mentor of Tim Berners-Lee at CERN

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

You know Tim Berners-Lee as the inventor of the World Wide Web. CERN is the birthplace. So, how did Tim look up to at CERN? Ben Segal. Here Ben gives us some stories about CERN history and about Tim Berners-Lee.

