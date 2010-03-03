Rackspace Tears into New Headquarters

San Antonio’s RackSpace is about to take over a million-square-foot mall in a bad part of town. Why? Well, in this two part presentation, Graham Weston, chairman, Dirk Elmendorf, Chief Technology Evangelist and Founder and Lew Moorman, SVP of Strategy and Corporate Development, tell me why, give us a tour, and discuss the future plans of its business. Hear how Weston convinced 1, 400 people to move after they all were against the idea.