Radio Rackspace

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

Have you ever thought about having your employees run their own radio station? Well, Rackspace has one and listen in to Matt Van Winkle, part time DJ (his day job is Intensive Support Team Lead) who gives you the inside scoop on Rackspace’s radio station, KRACK.

