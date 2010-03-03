advertisement
Encoding HD Faster with Kulabyte

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

Kulabyte. Blake Wenzel, co-founder, shows how Kulabyte makes encoding technology for HD TV stations that works faster than others and can fit onto a standard laptop. This is part of our tour of interesting San Antonio, TX, tech companies.

