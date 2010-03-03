advertisement
IBM’s Silicon Valley R&D Lab

By Robert Scoble

They are inventing new kinds of storage devices and developed the first hard drive. IBM. But only a few lucky ones get inside IBM’s Almaden Research Center. Here we get you in and you talk with Mark Dean, PhD, IBM Fellow and vice president.

