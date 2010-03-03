advertisement
AdMob: Riding the Mobile Advertising Wave

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

Omar Hamoui, Admob’s founder and CEO, shows us how the mobile Internet space is changing and why his company is growing fast. He gives us a demo of an ad buy and just how many people can be reached in a quick order. Also tells us how he got a term sheet signed in less than two days from his investors.

