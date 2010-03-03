Moving Atoms at IBM to Build Smaller Storage Devices

IBM’s Almaden Research Center is where the hard drive was invented so we visited there to find out what kinds of things they are working on today. Our cameras found a group of scientists moving atoms of Iron around one at a time with a Tunneling Scanning Electron Microscope. They show me how it’s done. It’s one of the most amazing things to see in person. The fact that humans can build things one atom at a time just is amazing. In this video you’ll meet: Markus Ternes, PhD, postdoctoral scientist, Chris Lutz, PhD, Low-temperature Scanning Tunneling Microscopy and Atom Manipulation scientist and Sebastian Loth, PhD, postdoctoral scientist.