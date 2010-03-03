advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

An Inside Look at CERN’s Large Hadron Collider, Part II.

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

Here’s Part II of our insider’s look at the Large Hadron Collider at CERN. The machine that National Geographic said was looking for the God Particle, or the Higgs Boson Particle. This is the largest particle collider in the world, with tons of sensors and a huge computing network. This is also the place where the Web was invented. Our tour guide? Frank E. Taylor, a senior research scientist at MIT.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life