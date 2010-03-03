A New Kind of Social Networking Search/Discovery Tool

Here we get an exclusive first look at Semantinet, which is a tool that’ll help you get the information you care about out of your social networking tools and feeds. Founder Tai Keinan demonstrates Semantinet and explains why it’s important as an adjunct to feeds, social event sites, microblogging tools like Twitter and Pownce, and aggregation services like FriendFeed. This was filmed in Tel Aviv, Israel, as part of our tour to discover what’s happening in the tech world in Israel. Much more to come from Israel soon.