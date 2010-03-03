advertisement
IBM Uses Semantics to Get Better Search

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

On our recent trip to IBM’s New Almaden Research Center we met up with Shivakumar Vaithyanathan, manager of unstructured information mining in the search and analytics group. He gave us a demo of how his research leads to putting semantics in search and lead to better features in IBM Omnifind Personal Email Search, used in Lotus Notes.

