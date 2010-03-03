advertisement
Famous Conductor on Management Styles, Part Two

By Michael Shick1 minute Read

At the Kinnernet conference in Israel I had a real treat. I was able to participate in a “maestro” workshop that Itay Talgam, famous conductor, gave. He demonstrated several different conductor’s management styles and showed why some styles worked with some people, and other styles failed. He gives this workshop all over the world and it’s a rare treat to be able to bring it to you. This video has been split up into three pieces.

