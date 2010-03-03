Check Point CEO Says Israel is a Great Place for Business

Check Point is one of Israel’s top tech success stories. They have thousands of employees and campuses in both Silicon Valley and Israel. On a recent trip with a bunch of bloggers I had a chance to sit down with Gil Shwed, Check Point’s CEO, who talked about the economic climate in Israel, how doing business in Israel compares to Silicon Valley, and a lot more. In the video you’ll see Renee Blodgett, Cathy Brooks, Deborah Schultz, JD Lasica, Jeff Saperstein, and Susan Mernit.