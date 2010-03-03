advertisement
Check Point CEO Says Israel is a Great Place for Business

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

Check Point is one of Israel’s top tech success stories. They have thousands of employees and campuses in both Silicon Valley and Israel. On a recent trip with a bunch of bloggers I had a chance to sit down with Gil Shwed, Check Point’s CEO, who talked about the economic climate in Israel, how doing business in Israel compares to Silicon Valley, and a lot more. In the video you’ll see Renee Blodgett, Cathy Brooks, Deborah Schultz, JD Lasica, Jeff Saperstein, and Susan Mernit.

