Israeli Company Lets You Video From Cell Phones

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

Here at Fast Company we’re playing with cell phone video as part of our FastCompany.TV channel. Right now we’re using a Nokia N95 cell phone and broadcasting live video to an audience over on Http://www.qik.com but Qik isn’t the only service available. We’re getting around and seeing all the competition too, and here we have Israel’s FlixWagon. You meet the development team and hear their philosophy.

