Xerox’s CTO Takes Company Into Post-Copier Age

We had a chance to meet Xerox’s CTO, Sophie Vandebroek and we talked about all the latest stuff that Xerox is working on from Solar energy to medical testing technology. The interview was done on the deck of the famous Palo Alto Research Center where tons of high tech industry’s most important technologies (like object oriented programming, Ethernet cable and protocols, laser printers, and more) were invented. We talk about the role that lab continues to play inside Xerox.