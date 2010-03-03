advertisement
Get Your Project Done with Amazee and Your Friends

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

Amazee is a new service that lets you collaborate with your friends or coworkers and get projects done. Here we meet with Dania Gerhardt, COO, and Gregory Gerhardt, CEO, and learn what this start-up’s goals are and get a demo of their new service.

