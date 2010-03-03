advertisement
WorkFast TV interviews Mark Bernstein of PARC

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

Co-hosts Robert Scoble and Shel Israel interview PARC president and Center
Director Mark Bernstein who has been at PARC where Ethernet, the GUI, MS
Word and so much more was first developed since 1970. As WorkFast’s first
guest, he will give an overview of work trends and talk about what it takes
to make a successful office productivity product.

