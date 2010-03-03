advertisement
Sliderocket Empowers a New Kind of Presentation

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

You’ve seen Microsoft’s PowerPoint. But you’ve never seen an Internet-enabled, collaborative presentation tool like Sliderocket — until now. Here Mitch Grasso, CEO and founder, tells us about Sliderocket the company and then shows us a demo.

