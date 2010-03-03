advertisement
Talking Wireless with AT&T’s CTO

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

At Fast Company we’re using AT&T’s 3G network to do our FastCompanyLive interviews on a Nokia cell phone. Here’s AT&T’s CTO, John Donovan, to bring us up to date on the state of the art of its wireless network for cell phone and computer users.

