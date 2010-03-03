advertisement
Using Crowds to Predict Outcomes at Predictify

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

Predictify is an interesting new service that predicted the correct outcome of almost every playoff football game, among other things. How? By using you playing a game on its service. Here we get the scoop from Mike Agnich, co-founder and CTO.

