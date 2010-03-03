advertisement
Mr. Office 2.0

By Michael Shick1 minute Read

Scoble & Israel interview Ismael Ghalimi, founder-producer of the Office 2.0 conference, founder-CEO of Intalio, co-founder of Mondolabs the experimental Office 2.0 startup incubator. He talks about the state of office productivity and shows a couple of his favorite software tools.

