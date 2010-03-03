advertisement
Microsoft Search: Will It Use Mahalo Techniques to Compete With Google?

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

You’ve seen our Mahalo videos here on FastCompany.TV, they use humans to make their searches better. Here Brad Goldberg, general manager of Microsoft’s Search Business Group (aka Windows Live Search) tells me how they will change the game in search.

