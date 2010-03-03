advertisement
The Fastest-Growing Social Network for Mobile Phones

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

The story of Bluepulse is pretty amazing. Started in Australia, now located in YouTube’s former offices, this social network for mobile users is hot and here you meet Ben Keighran, CEO, and his team who are dealing with scaling up their offerings to dozens of countries and millions of users.

