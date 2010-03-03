advertisement
Salesforce.com to Become Platform Juggernaut, Says CEO

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce.com, talks about Salesforce’s latest moves to build into the new Internet platform with a partnership with Google that’ll be announced on Monday. He talks some smack about existing enterprise vendors like Microsoft, and discusses what he’s seeing happening in our workplaces due to the Internet.

