New Advertising Network for Casual Games

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

The casual gaming market is taking off, with dozens of new games invented every day on sites like Kongregate.com. But how will those game developers make money? Well, Jameson Hsu, CEO of MochiMedia has the answer with his new advertising network designed specifically for games. Here he shows us how it works and talks to us about the casual gaming market.

