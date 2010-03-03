advertisement
Congressman Markey Worried About Advertising

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

Representative Ed Markey has been a Congressman (D-MA) since 1976, and is the Chair of the Subcommittee on Telecommunications and the Internet, so I wanted to get his feedback on a range of issues. This is part of our trip to Washington DC, which was a partnership between Capitol Valley.net and FastCompanyTV. Here Markey also talks about USA’s broadband policy, and gets very passionate about advertising on the Internet.

