advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The Geeky Congresswoman

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

You know you’re meeting a geeky politician when the first thing out of Zoe Lofgren’s (D-CA) mouth is how Google’s Android is going to be more exciting than Apple’s iPhone. Of course you’d expect no less from a Congresswoman from Silicon Valley. Here we talk about a range of topics from cell phones to immigration.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life