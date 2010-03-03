Timothy Ferriss and The 4-Hour Workweek

Timothy Ferriss, author of the #1 NY Times bestseller, The 4-Hour Workweek explains how you can automate and outsource the process of becoming prosperous, then spend the rest of your time enjoying the things you love to do. Timothy speaks six languages and runs a multinational firm from wireless locations worldwide. He has been a popular guest lecturer at Princeton University since 2003, where he presents entrepreneurship as a tool for ideal lifestyle design and world change.