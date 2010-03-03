advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

USA is Doing Fine in Broadband Race, NCTA CEO Says

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

In our trip through Washington DC, you’ll notice that lots of politicians are upset that the United States is ranked 15th out of all countries in deployment of broadband technologies. Here I visit Kyle McSlarrow, CEO of the National Cable and Telecommunications Association, to get the industry’s perspective on how we’re doing in broadband deployment, among other issues.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life