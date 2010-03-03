advertisement
Designing Better Experiences: Jackson Fish Market

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

Jenny Lam was responsible at Microsoft for designing all sorts of stuff. Windows. Stage and brand identity for Microsoft’s developer conferences. And more. Now she’s working at Jackson Fish Market, a Seattle firm that makes cool consumer apps and sells exclusive sponsorships to brand advertisers. We have a discussion about what companies could do to have better experiences.

