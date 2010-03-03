advertisement
Underneath the SmartSheet

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

We dig into some of the design decisions that were behind the revamped SmartSheet.com, project management service. Here you meet Hillel Cooperman, founder of Jackson Fish Market, and Brent Frei, executive chairman and co-founder of Smartsheet.com. After, Mark Mader, CEO of SmartSheet, shows us his company’s revamped service, which helps you manage your projects.

