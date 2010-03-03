advertisement
Datacenter of the Future

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

What does the data center of the future look like? Well, HP Labs built one to find new ways to cool machines while using less power. Chandrakant Patel, HP Fellow & Director of HP Labs’ Sustainable IT Ecosystem Laboratory, gives us a tour of the lab, which actually was used to render the first two Shrek movies.

