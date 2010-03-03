advertisement
See How Much Tme You Are Wasting With RescueTime

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

Tony Wright, CEO of Rescuetime shows me how you can use his service to watch what you do during the day and will show you how much time you are wasting playing games, on Facebook, Twitter, or FriendFeed, so you can rebalance your life and make sure you are being productive.

