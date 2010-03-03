advertisement
Finding New Memory Structures at HP Labs

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

Philip J. Kuekes, computer architect on quantum science research team at HP Labs shows me the lab where they discovered Memristors. He explains the scale at which they are working in the lab (hint: it’s very very tiny) and gives some insights into what’s coming inside our machines that will make our devices smaller and our lives better.

