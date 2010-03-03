advertisement
Senator Tom Coburn Tells Me Why He Likes Bloggers

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

“Tech is how we get our freedom back, ” Senator Tom Coburn says. He wants a totally transparent government thanks to technology. We have a wide-ranging conversation about a number of topics, but he focused in on why he thinks bloggers are changing how politicians talk to their constituency.

