Managing Your Mind With the CEO of ActiveWords

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

Buzz Bruggeman is one of the world’s best networkers that I’ve ever met and also runs ActiveWords, which is a cool utility that helps you get more things done through programming your keystrokes, but that isn’t what excited me about Buzz. He’s one of the world’s top users of Mind Mapping Software and we’ll talk about that, and other things that have his attention.

