Taking Microsoft Office Online

How is Microsoft going to keep people from leaving Microsoft Office and moving to, say, Google Docs and Spreadsheets or Zoho? Well, Chris Capossela, Senior Vice President of Information Worker Group at Microsoft, tells me how Microsoft will bring Office online and keep it the most-used Office suite. He also talks to me about the trends he’s seeing in business today. Later at about 18 minutes into the video, David Chow, group product manager of Microsoft’s Online Services, gives me a demo of their latest.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens