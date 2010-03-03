Taking Microsoft Office Online

How is Microsoft going to keep people from leaving Microsoft Office and moving to, say, Google Docs and Spreadsheets or Zoho? Well, Chris Capossela, Senior Vice President of Information Worker Group at Microsoft, tells me how Microsoft will bring Office online and keep it the most-used Office suite. He also talks to me about the trends he’s seeing in business today. Later at about 18 minutes into the video, David Chow, group product manager of Microsoft’s Online Services, gives me a demo of their latest.