The “Twittering” Congressman

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

Here I meet TIm Ryan, D-OH, where we talk about the FISA bill that’s hit the news lately, and also talk about using Twitter and other social media to talk with people outside of Washington DC. Here we’re using our cell phones to video with a live audience on http://www.qik.com/scobleizer too.

