A Really Useful Way to Take Notes

Do you have something you need to capture? How about a way to remember someone you meet at a party? A business card? A receipt? Ever had an interesting idea on the freeway? Well, Evernote is the way to do it and Phil Libin, CEO, shows me how it works. Why is it so cool? Well, if you take a picture of someone with Evernote it converts any text in the photo to searchable text. You can also leave text notes, or graphic notes. It’s really something you should check out.