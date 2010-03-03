Smart Guy Behind Video CDN Bitgravity

Co-founder and CEO Perry Wu of Bitgravity talks to me about what makes them better than other CDNs for delivering video. That really understates how interesting he was, and what Bitgravity’s system lets you do. Visit their home page and the video starts playing almost instantly, unlike many other video sites. Also, Bitgravity is the CDN we use to distribute the live version of WorkFastTV. He gives us a lot of details about Bitgravity and why they started the company and how they are working to stay out in front.