The Creative Process of Sports Stadium Design

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

Dan Meis has designed sports stadiums all around the world. Staples Center. Safeco Field up in Seattle. And many more. We sit down with Dan in his office to get a look at his latest projects, but to really spend a bit of time understanding the guy who has changed sports experiences for millions of fans around the world.

