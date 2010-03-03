advertisement
The Brains Behind BitGravity, Video Distribution System

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

Barrett Lyon is one of three guys who have mapped the entire Internet. He’s one of those smart guys who has being doing some remarkable stuff on the Internet and we talk with him about his work as a security researcher (he got criminals in Russia thrown in jail) as well as what he’s doing now at BitGravity, which is a new CDN that’s delivering HD video.

