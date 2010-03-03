advertisement
Tasting Great Restaurant Architecture

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

What does it take to design a great restaurant? Stephen Jones knows and brings us into his world. He’s the designer of Wolfgang Puck’s famous Spago Restaurant in Los Angeles. He shows how he gets ideas, the role of light, and many other things. I was inspired by his creative approach to live and business.

