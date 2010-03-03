advertisement
Zoho Takes on Microsoft?

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

Zoho has a million users, which is quite remarkable for a new company that hasn’t spent a dollar on advertising or getting a ton of PR. How did they do it? By releasing a suite of services for new workers. We’ll hear all about that, and more when Zoho’s evangelist Raju Vegesna visits us.

