advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

A Look Behind Facebook’s New Design

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

If you haven’t seen it yet, Facebook has an awesome new design. I wanted to hear more about it from the guy managing the team that did it. Here’s Mark Slee, lead product manager at Facebook giving us insight into how they worked it out. Oh, and you’ll get a rare look into the executive offices at Facebook.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life