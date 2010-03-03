advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Behind the app that arranged TechCrunch50

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

app2you built the system that helped TechCrunch sort through thousands of company submissions for its TechCrunch50 conference. We’ll learn more about the programs they built from founder Yannis Papakonstantinou. Also a professor of computer science and engineering at UCSD, Papakonstantinou will tell us about other changes he’s seeing in collaboration.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life