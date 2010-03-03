advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Seeing New Seagate FreeAgent Hard Drives

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

Brian Dexheimer, division president of Seagate’s consumer solutions, shows me Seagate’s new FreeAgent hard drives, being announced Tuesday in New York. These drives, are thin, quiet, colorful, and high capacity.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life