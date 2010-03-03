advertisement
Dealing With Enterprise Information Overload

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

We visited HP’s original garage to talk with HP Software’s VP and General Manager of Information Management, Robin Purohit. He told us about how today’s HP is helping solve information-management problems for today’s enterprises. Be sure to check out HP’s Information Management Digital Hub

