The Consumer Electronics Brothers

At many of the huge consumer electronics shows around the world, like CES, you’ll see three brothers running an event for press called “ShowStoppers.” Many of the world’s top tech press make sure this is the first thing they visit. At this year’s CES Showstoppers I met press like Walt Mossberg of the Wall Street Journal to bloggers from Engadget and Gizmodo. We wanted to find out why their events are so popular with press and small companies so we traveled to Berlin, Germany, to the big IFA show where we caught up with Steven and Dave Leon to talk about consumer electronics PR and marketing.