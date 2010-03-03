advertisement
“Mr. No”

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

Allegis Capital says no to 2, 000 companies a year and funds just a small handful. Bob Ackerman, The founder and Managing Director of Allegis Capital, talks with me and gives me the major reasons that his firm (one of the highest regarded in the industry) says no. We also talk about other things that he looks for in entrepreneurs.

