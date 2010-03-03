advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Google’s mobile product chief on mobile productivity

By Robert Scoble1 minute Read

The iPhone, despite all the attention, is only a small part of how mobile is changing our work lives. Google’s mobile team has some ideas of their own. Sumit Agarwal, product manager, will demonstrate to us all sorts of fun ways to improve our lives with mobile phones, and how Google is involved.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life